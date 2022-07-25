Countdown to 9 to 5 with cast announcement

Cast members from The Lowestoft Players’ production of 9 to 5 The Musical with Jo ‘Howie’ Forster, front row, far right. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

With just over nine weeks to go until the Lowestoft Players’ production of 9 to 5 The Musical takes to the stage, the cast has been announced.

Based on the iconic 80s film staring Dolly Parton, it tells the story of three female office workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Stephen Wilson, co-director, said: “I’m so very happy that we’ve been able to appoint such a strong cast for this comedy musical production.

"Without exception our performers are highly talented.

"Audience members will recognise many faces from our previous productions and for this show, we are delighted to welcome some new members too.”

With the majority of members of the Lowestoft Players having daytime jobs, performers choose to spend much of their free time rehearsing at The Players Theatre.

The Lowestoft Players’ production of 9 to 5 The Musical. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

However, there is one office worker among the group - Jo ‘Howie’ Forster, who has been a member of the Lowestoft Players for 25 plus years.

Jo will play the character of Missy Hart in the production, the wife of Franklin Hart Jnr, the perpetrator of unacceptable behaviour.

So does Jo think working in an office on stage will differ from working her day job in an office?

“Possibly for me not very much," she replied.

"My work colleagues are very used to me practicing my lines and dance steps by the photocopier, but nowadays I tend not to often wear clothes from the 1980s!”

The Lowestoft Players production of 9 to 5 The Musical will be performed at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road for 10 performances from October 7 to October 16.

Tickets are available online or by contacting the Box Office on 01502 770020.