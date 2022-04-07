Acclaimed songwriter to perform in concert at popular venue

An acclaimed songwriter is set to bring a special workshop to a popular theatre this month.

Norfolk singer songwriter Jess Morgan will bring opportunities for people living with dementia and their families as an accessible workshop is held prior to a concert at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

Jess will lead the accessible workshop - named “I Come from…..” - starting at 1.30pm on Sunday, April 24.

The workshop is designed to support families and people living with dementia to explore their own stories and collectively write some original spoken word songs.

The workshop is open to anyone who thinks they would benefit from an afternoon of creative expression in a supported environment.

After the workshop, at 3pm, Jess will perform a short concert of her music which has been described as “gutsy folk”.

The singer-songwriter currently lives in Norwich and has been working recently with the Lowestoft area's future rising stars - in helping them to write their own original songs,

alongside First Light Lowestoft and The Seagull Theatre.

Jess has produced a number of albums, and made a decade-long career from touring music clubs all over the world… and just once at the O2 Arena.

Business development lead at The Seagull Theatre, Des Reynolds, said: “We are really pleased to include Jess in our programme of accessible concerts.

"The Seagull is committed to providing opportunities for all members of our local community to experience the benefits of participating in the arts – and these concerts play an important part in that plan.

"Each month we have 10 to 15 different events for people living with dementia and their families and they are the highlights of our programme.

"We get so much enjoyment from working with these local residents to support their participation and access to the arts.”

With the free to attend workshop starting at 1.30pm on April 24, Jess Morgan in concert will be performed at 3pm, with tickets costing £1.

Book your place online via the Seagull Theatre website.