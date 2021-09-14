Award-winning folk duo to perform at Pakefield theatre

Published: 2:05 PM September 14, 2021

Odette Mitchell, who will be performing at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. - Credit: Odette Mitchell

Award-winning folk song writers will take to the stage at a popular theatre next month.

The Seagull Theatre, in Pakefield, will welcome highly-acclaimed folk singer-songwriters Odette Mitchell and Amy Goddard for a joint set on Saturday, October 2.

Guitarist and bouzouki player Odette, whose debut album The Wildest Rose was released in 2019, was named Female Artist of the Year at the FATEA Awards and has opened shows for many artists, including Reg Meuross and Nancy Kerr.

With a voice likened to Sandy Denny and Joni Mitchell, singer-songwriter Amy Goddard won FATEA's Song of the Year award in 2016 for Down in the Mine and performs with a hand-crafted guitar that she built herself.

Her 2019 album Always a Dreamer was rated second in the critics' choice Album of the Year award in the County Music People magazine.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which will begin at 8pm.