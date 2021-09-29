Britain’s Got Talent finalist set to shine on Marina Theatre stage

Published: 2:39 PM September 29, 2021

He reached the top three in the Britain’s Got Talent final after wowing the judges and audience with a Royle performance.

And comedian, juggler and variety star Steve Royle will be shining in Lowestoft next week as he takes centre stage at The Marina Theatre.

Bringing The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance to town, his UK Tour stops off in Lowestoft next Saturday, October 9 with a fun-filled evening for all the family in store.

Having spent many years on tour with the likes of Peter Kay, Dave Spikey, Mick Miller, Roy Walker and The Lancashire Hotpots, Steve Royle is used to supporting some of the UK’s top comedy talent.

As well as performing as part of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights Live show at The Manchester Arena, he is a regular television ‘warm-up’ for programmes such as The Rob Brydon Show, A Question Of Sport, Mastermind, The Price is Right and has several television appearances to his credit including Phoenix Nights, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got The Pop Factor.

He has also featured on the Granada Programme Behind The Scenes and That’s Entertainment (with Cannon and Ball) and was voted Entertainer of the Year at the inaugural Red Rose Awards.

His acting work includes The Things You Do For Love and Magnolia, and the title role in the national tour of the critically acclaimed Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno - which was due to premiere in the West End before lockdown happened.

Steve is also a writer and Gillard Award winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire, and ahead of the tour a spokesman said: "Anyone who has ever witnessed one of Steve’s brilliantly unique performances will know to expect an evening packed with a crazy mix of stand up, slapstick and comical routines for all ages - a feast of entertainment for both eyes and ears of the young and old!"

The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance will hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 9.

To book tickets call the box office on 01502 533 200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk