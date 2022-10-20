Twilight night Halloween extravaganza among activities for all the family

A series of "exciting events" will take centre stage at the Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve in Lowestoft this half term.

Activities aplenty for all age groups will be showcased during a "packed" October half term at Carlton Marshes on Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville

A Teen Wildlife Sound Recording workshop will unlock the secrets of recording the sounds of nature this Saturday, October 22.

Running from 10am to 4pm, and open to 13 to 18-year-olds, sound artist Mike Challis will oversee the workshop that focuses on the skills and equipment needed for recording wildlife and other outdoor sounds.

Participants will get the unique opportunity to listen to nature on the reserve using both budget and professional equipment and be given advice on taking your own sound recordings using a camera or a mobile phone.

An Arts Award Discover Day will be held on Monday, October 24 from 10am to 4pm.

Open to 13 to 16-year-olds, Carlton Marshes is the only nature reserve in the country registered as an Arts Award centre that delivers the Discover level Arts Award course - led by botanical and wildlife artist, and Arts Award advisor, Ruth Wharrier.

Arts Award Discover Day. - Credit: Ruth Wharrier

This will be "a day of wild art discovery," taking inspiration from the wildlife around them as young people will be guided through designing and creating a piece of art, made entirely from natural materials.

Children aged six to 11 can enjoy "a fun packed day of outdoor activities" as Holiday Club is held on October 26 from 9am to 3.30pm.

Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A 'Wild Kids' children’s activity day for six to 11-year-olds will be held on October 27 as youngsters explore the nature reserve and its wildlife with trails, games and activities.

Two family events will see "an evening of campfires, searching for bats and gazing at the stars" held with the 'Twilight Night Halloween Extravaganza.'

These events take place on October 27 and October 28 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

And "the highlight of the week" will see author Zeb Soanes return back to his hometown for a family event.

Gaspard the Fox! at Carlton Marshes in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Held from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Saturday, October 29 you can "discover the world of Gaspard the Fox" with a book reading of the first Gaspard book and also Mr Soanes' newest addition to the series, Gaspard's Christmas!

A spokesman for Carlton Marshes said: "We will be celebrating all things fox with crafts and fox themed refreshments.

Zeb Soanes speaking previously at The GritFest - a celebration of Lowestoft's beach village. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Zeb will also be doing book signings, bring your copy and buy one at Carlton."

Book your tickets online for all activities.