Internationally renowned act performing in RNLI charity event
- Credit: Bruno Brown/Opera-lele
A Southwold resident will welcome spectators to a charity concert raising vital funds for the RNLI.
Christine Thompson had initially arranged for the charity concert to be performed in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic struck, spoiling the arrangements.
She has now rescheduled the event to be performed at St Edmunds Hall in Southwold on Saturday, September 17.
Mrs Thompson said: "Please come along and enjoy a great evening of live music for a fabulous cause.
"The lifeboat is a vital service which saves lives and is dependant on donations to continue operating.
"We have a range of local musicians performing in the build up to Opera-lele, come and have a really fun.
"Opera-lele are internationally renowned and have rapidly established as one of the most innovative and exciting new acts in the world and they are coming to Southwold.
"What is so unique about them is that they are performers, a theatre act with great comedic values."