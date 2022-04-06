Choreographer to lead free workshop at popular venue

A popular community venue is offering opportunities for young people to get involved in the arts.

A new Physical Theatre workshop will start later this month at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

As part of its Seagull Inc strand of workshops and opportunities, this new Physical Theatre workshop will be available on Sunday, April 24 from 2pm to 4pm.

Seagull Inc is a series of monthly free workshops which have been funded by Suffolk County Council to support young people from Lowestoft to engage in the arts.

The workshops cover a wide range of topics, with recent events led by professional

magicians, musicians and make up artists.

The physical theatre workshop event poster. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

With choreographer Imogen Osborn running the two-hour workshop on physical theatre - which is open to those aged 12 to 25 - the session will focus on boosting your performance by understanding how your posture, movement and stance affects the message you are trying to convey.

Theatre manager Karen Read said: “Seagull Inc is a two year project where we are offering a free workshop every month covering a wide range of arts topics.

"This is just one of many amazing opportunities to get involved with the arts at the Seagull.”

To book, email community@theseagull.co.uk