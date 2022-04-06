News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Choreographer to lead free workshop at popular venue

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:43 AM April 6, 2022
The Seagull Theatre stage in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

The Seagull Theatre stage in Pakefield, Lowestoft. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

A popular community venue is offering opportunities for young people to get involved in the arts.

A new Physical Theatre workshop will start later this month at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

As part of its Seagull Inc strand of workshops and opportunities, this new Physical Theatre workshop will be available on Sunday, April 24 from 2pm to 4pm.

Seagull Inc is a series of monthly free workshops which have been funded by Suffolk County Council to support young people from Lowestoft to engage in the arts.

The workshops cover a wide range of topics, with recent events led by professional
magicians, musicians and make up artists.

The physical theatre workshop event poster.

The physical theatre workshop event poster. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

With choreographer Imogen Osborn running the two-hour workshop on physical theatre - which is open to those aged 12 to 25 - the session will focus on boosting your performance by understanding how your posture, movement and stance affects the message you are trying to convey.

Theatre manager Karen Read said: “Seagull Inc is a two year project where we are offering a free workshop every month covering a wide range of arts topics.

"This is just one of many amazing opportunities to get involved with the arts at the Seagull.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man from Lowestoft area dies week after three-vehicle crash
  2. 2 Serial paedophile jailed after grooming Canadian teenager
  3. 3 Village road to be temporarily closed for 'urgent' repairs
  1. 4 Six-figure sum to tackle almost 2,000 long-term empty homes in district
  2. 5 Lowestoft man denies sexually assaulting two girls in 1990s
  3. 6 Electric bike, mountain bike and chainsaw stolen in overnight raid
  4. 7 See inside this family home with period features between a broad and the seaside
  5. 8 Man in his 80s dies after three-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Power tools and mountain bike stolen during shed break-in
  7. 10 Drill stolen from van after shed and garage targeted in break-in

To book, email community@theseagull.co.uk

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A syndicate of volunteers from Barnados, Lowestoft scoop £129,000 on the national lottery. Shop man

Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with some of the seized items.

Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
72 beach huts are being built along Lowestoft seafront.

Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
monty bunn

Obituary

Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon