News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Festive market all set for seasonal free parking boost

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:33 PM December 16, 2021
The Christmas tree is illuminated on the Triangle Market in Lowestoft.

The Christmas tree is illuminated on the Triangle Market in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

An all-day festive market and free parking for the afternoon will take centre stage in Lowestoft this weekend.

With free parking available in towns across the East Suffolk district - between noon and 6pm on Saturday, December 18 - a Christmas Market will bring some festive treats to town as it is held at the Triangle in Lowestoft.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: "As well as our regular weekly traders, we have a range of food, drinks, sweets, arts and crafts.

"Come along for last minute shopping and to enjoy a bite to eat."

With the chance to enjoy some seasonal shopping, or if you are still stuck for Christmas ideas, then locals are being urged to head out to the Triangle Christmas Market for ideas from 10am on December 18 - with something for everyone being showcased.

Christmas
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police warning sheds, garages and outbuildings secure spate of burglaries across East Suffolk

Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
shake and cake

Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, following his death

Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Harrington Avenue fire, Lowestoft

Two fire crews attend fire in Lowestoft home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon