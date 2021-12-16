Festive market all set for seasonal free parking boost

The Christmas tree is illuminated on the Triangle Market in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

An all-day festive market and free parking for the afternoon will take centre stage in Lowestoft this weekend.

With free parking available in towns across the East Suffolk district - between noon and 6pm on Saturday, December 18 - a Christmas Market will bring some festive treats to town as it is held at the Triangle in Lowestoft.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: "As well as our regular weekly traders, we have a range of food, drinks, sweets, arts and crafts.

"Come along for last minute shopping and to enjoy a bite to eat."

With the chance to enjoy some seasonal shopping, or if you are still stuck for Christmas ideas, then locals are being urged to head out to the Triangle Christmas Market for ideas from 10am on December 18 - with something for everyone being showcased.