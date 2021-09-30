News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
High Street gallery set to showcase special exhibition

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:17 AM September 30, 2021   
Fortress of water Clare Johnson

Fortress of water by Clare Johnson - Credit: Clare Johnson

An event to celebrate the work of Lowestoft artist Clare Johnson is set to be showcased on a historic high street.

The Art Gallery, at 102 High Street in Lowestoft, will showcase "the largest display of her work" as part of a special exhibition.

A spokesman for the gallery said it was "proud to present a one person exhibition by Clare Johnson."

Brighton Bonnet Clare Johnson

Brighton Bonnet by Clare Johnson - Credit: Clare Johnson

The spokesman added: "Clare Johnson’s artwork may be found in the print collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and for two weeks it will be on view at the gallery on Lowestoft High Street.

Industrial Grace by Clare Johnson

Industrial Grace by Clare Johnson - Credit: Clare Johnson

"The gallery is the oldest in town and features contemporary artwork of an outstanding nature.

"Revolving one person and specially themed shows ensure a continuing freshness."

A private viewing of the works will be held this Sunday, October 3 as part of the exhibition.

