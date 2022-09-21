News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Free green event set to take over popular park

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:40 PM September 21, 2022
Crowds enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft.

Crowds enjoying the entertainment at a previous event at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Live music and local green initiatives will fill a popular park as an event raises awareness of climate change.

Lowestoft will go green this Saturday as the town council hosts The Great Big Green Weekender at Sparrow’s Nest.

The free event, organised by Lowestoft Town Council, forms part of the national 'Great Big Green Week' and aims to highlight local green initiatives.

Featuring live performances from groups - including Lowestoft Signing Choir, Marina Ukulele Group, Marina Choir Rocks, Tom Tonks, Michelle Miles and Venue of Performing Arts - throughout the day, there will also be information and interactive stalls encouraging people to engage with the climate.

The Great Big Green Weekender poster in Lowestoft.

The Great Big Green Weekender poster in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

These will include a Met Office stall on clouds, a 'build-your-own wind turbine' activity with East Coast College and up-cycled jewellery making with Re-utilise.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust will be in attendance, with free water saving kits from Essex and Suffolk Water and food measuring kits from Food Savvy Suffolk available.

Information stalls on beekeeping from the Waveney Beekeepers, Kittiwakes from Groundswork East and Lowestoft’s Uncle Sid’s Zero Waste Store will also be on site.

Get Suffolk Reading will run a family trail around the park with prizes on offer, while the Most Easterly Community Group will hold a 'Recycling Hub' stall where people can bring their recycling and learn more about reducing waste.

Local plant-based and sustainable food vendors, including 'Fork Off It’s Vegan' and 'Iced Vegan' will be selling food produce throughout the day, alongside the park's restaurant and café.

The event will also include a keynote speech from environmental public speaker, journalist and author Isabel Losada.

Paul Page, chairman of Lowestoft Town Council’s Climate Emergency and ecological committee, said: “Climate Change is the biggest issue facing the world and Lowestoft Town Council are working towards being Net-Zero by 2030.

"When the Town Council made our Climate Declaration in 2019, we committed to this goal and to raising awareness of climate change within Lowestoft.

"We’re already seeing the effects of climate change but I have hope that, with everyone working together and making the appropriate changes, we can begin to make a difference.

"The Great Big Green Weekend is a chance for us to find out about how local organisations are raising awareness and working hard to help tackle the climate emergency."

The free event runs from 10am to 4pm at Sparrows Nest on Saturday, September 24.

