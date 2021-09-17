Comedy set to return to Players Theatre in Lowestoft

Published: 10:54 AM September 17, 2021

An evening of entertainment will take centre stage next week as the Lowestoft Comedy Night returns.

The Players Theatre in Lowestoft will stage the comedy night once more, which proved popular before the pandemic, during an evening hosted by the very funny John Mann.

He will be joined by comedians Danny Posthill, Geoff Boyz and Norman Lovett.

Having been a comedian for over 30 years, touring his act around the world and writing for television, including The Big Breakfast and working with stars such as Lenny Henry, John Mann was born in Scotland and educated in Harlow, Essex, but decided to lay down his roots by the sea.

After visiting the area he opted for Pakefield where he has lived with his wife Shelly and two of their four children for just over three years.

John Mann, previously performing at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Comedy Hotspot

“Lowestoft is great” said John.

“I really love living in the town.

"Although I haven’t lived here for as long as many I am looking forward to the completion of the third crossing just as much as everyone else.”

During his spare time he, an early riser, enjoys watching the sunrise and walking his dog, a Romanian rescue.

John Mann added: “The Players Theatre is a great venue to perform in.

“And if I time the traffic right it won’t take me very long at all to get there!”

John Mann will be joined by Geoff Boyz, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill and star of Red Dwarf Norman Lovett at The Players Theatre in Battery Green Road - which is owned by the Lowestoft Players, an award winning amateur dramatics society - on Friday, September 24 at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

A spokesman for the Lowestoft Players added: "Please note audience members must be aged 18 or over."

Tickets for the show, hosted by Comedy Hotspot, cost £14 (plus a small booking fee) per person and are available from www.players.theatre.info

Alternatively you can call the venue's box office on 01502 770020.