Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

'Joyous' Come and Sing Day hailed a success

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:35 AM September 29, 2022
come and sing day

The Come and Sing Day held on Saturday at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

"A joyous day" - that was the reaction of one of the singers who attended a special weekend event.

More than 50 singers of various choir and non-choir backgrounds spent the day exploring Mozart’s poignant Requiem together, led by Vetta Wise, director of Pakefield Singers, on Saturday as a 'Come and Sing Day' was successfully held at St Mark’s church, Oulton Broad.

come and sing day

The Come and Sing Day held on Saturday at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

Inspired and encouraged throughout the day with useful hints on improving their technique and style, the participants sang through all the choruses of the Requiem, enjoyed a raffle and were treated to tea and cake.

Organiser Shirley Smith said: “Some singers came a long way to join us and we were pleased to give them the opportunity to sing beautiful music together.

come and sing day

The Come and Sing Day held on Saturday at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

"It showed us how powerful music can be in bringing people together.”

This singing day was one of the events Pakefield Singers held this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The final one will be a performance of Handel’s Messiah at St Margaret’s church, Lowestoft on Saturday, October 29 with Norwich Baroque players, and soloists from the Trinity Laban Conservatoire.

Visit its website for tickets and further details.

Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

