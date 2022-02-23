Strictly’s Robin Windsor to star in hit show at Marina Theatre

Robin Windsor stars in Come What May. - Credit: Come What May

One of the nation's most popular Strictly Come Dancing professionals has come out of retirement as he stars in a touring production that is set to hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next weekend.

Come What May - described as the "ultimate tribute" to Moulin Rouge and other hit movie musicals - will hit the stage at the Marina as it tours across the UK in Spring 2022.

Featuring performances from musicals including Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born, Burlesque and more, the show has been touring the nation since January.

It will hit the Marina Theatre next Saturday, March 5.

Joining Robin Windsor will be Charlotte Gallagher, David Wyatt, Ollie Augustin, Óscar Fonseca, Chloe Gatward, Emma Jane, Georgia McEnaney, Hannah Morcos, Stuart Rouse and Reece Woodier.

A spokesman for the show said: "Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge.

"Journey into the flamboyant world of Elton John, delve into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum and finally head to the bright lights of Los Angeles before exploring the glamour of Sunset Boulevard’s Burlesque Lounge."

With this musical extravaganza packed with timeless classics from the movie Moulin Rouge - including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade - hits from other iconic movie musicals will also be performed including Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright, Shallow and Show Me How You Burlesque.

"This spectacular all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all – love!" the spokesman added.

Robin Windsor As a British professional Latin and Ballroom Dancer, Robin Windsor is best known for his appearances in the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing.

During his time on the show he partnered Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden, as well as dancing alongside stars such as Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Alice Cooper, Katherine Jenkins to name just a few.