Cop turned comedian bringing new show to town

Cop turned comedian Alfie Moore will be bringing his show, Fair Cop Unleashed, to the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Tony Briggs

A recently retired police officer will bring his new show - based on real-life events - to Lowestoft this month.

Alfie Moore – known to many as a regular on BBC Radio 4 - will bring his Fair Cop Unleashed show to the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on November 19.

People are being encouraged to enjoy this cop turned comedian, as Alfie’s unique brand of police-based humour is hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the frontline of the force.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to sharing this tale at Britain’s most easterly theatre, I’ve been told that the Lowestoft audiences are always fantastic”.

He has toured his own solo shows nationally and internationally and also previously supported Rhod Gilbert, Sarah Millican, Russell Kane and Milton Jones on their national comedy tours.

Alfie is no stranger to the area, having spent a number of relaxing holidays with his wife and friends gently cruising on the Norfolk Broads.

He said: “There’s nothing better than mooring up outside a local pub and enjoying a good meal before continuing on your journey."

A keen snooker player, on several occasions Alfie played at the Police National Championships held at Potters, Hopton.

In 2010 he was crowned National Doubles Champion at the holiday resort.

Since retiring from the force three years ago, Alfie now enjoys living in a quiet Oxfordshire village.

He said: “I’ve bought myself a pair of red trousers so that I blend in."

Cop turned comedian Alfie Moore brings his stand-up tour show ‘Fair Cop Unleashed’ to the Players Theatre, Lowestoft on Saturday, November 19.

The doors and bar will open at 7pm, with comedy from 8pm.

Tickets are available from its website or by calling the theatre's box office on 01502 770020.