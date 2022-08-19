World famous composer to hit town for special 'Come & Sing Day'

The Crescendo festival weekend of music in Pakefield in 2019. - Credit: Charlie Ketchen Photography

Organisers of the popular music and arts festival, Crescendo, will be bringing one of the world’s most famous and best-loved composers to work with 250 singers in Lowestoft next month.

A special ‘Come and Sing Day' will be held on Saturday, September 3 as John Rutter works with 250 local singers.

Mr Rutter is best known for his choral music, in particular his Christmas music, which is performed around the world.

His choral music has also featured in a number of British royal occasions, including the two most recent royal weddings.

Originally planned for 2020 to follow on from the great success of the Crescendo festival’s opening in 2019, the event has had to be postponed due to lockdown restrictions.

However, the local organisers are delighted to be able to finally reinstate this ‘Come & Sing’ day on Saturday, September 3 at Pakefield High School.

Speaking about working with the singers, Mr Rutter said: “People coming together to make music, or just to listen to it, is one of the most joyous and rewarding things on this earth.”

Crescendo festival co-ordinator, Diana Moore - herself an international classical singer from Lowestoft - said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome John Rutter to Lowestoft for this day of choral singing.

"John is one of the most famous and successful composers and conductors of our time.

"To be able to bring his ‘Come and Sing’ Day to the area is a real coup and an experience not to be missed for anyone with a love of singing in a choir.”



Crescendo is a rolling programme of quality music and arts events in Pakefield and Lowestoft – organised by and for local people.

The first Crescendo weekend was held in September 2019, the brainchild of Ferini Gallery Owner, Michaela Hobbs, with events that featured locally born composer Fraser Wilson, broadcaster and author Zeb Soanes, Illustrator James Mayhew and Pakefield Singers.

Many more exciting activities are being planned for the festival’s full relaunch in 2023.

Jim Adams, CEO of Clarion Academy Trust and Corvus Education Trust, said: “Pakefield High School and Clarion Academy Trust are delighted to host 'Crescendo' with John Rutter.

"It's an honour that someone of John's standing has chosen to visit our school."

Tickets for this event have been re-allocated to those who applied for the postponed event

in 2020, but observers are welcome at the bargain price of £10 for the day.

There are also a small number of free tickets that have been set aside for local young musicians who may like to take part.

Email Crescendo at pakefieldmusic@gmail.com for further details.