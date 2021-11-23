CTHRU27 to return for 20th anniversary celebration event

CTHRU27 will return to the stage next month to mark the 20th anniversary since they originally formed. - Credit: CTHRU27

A popular band that have been away from the music scene for eight years is set to reform for a special 20-year celebration.

CTHRU27 will return to the stage next month to mark the 20th anniversary since they originally formed.

The popular Rap 'n' Roll six-piece band "are back" and will make their live return at a special anniversary hometown show on Friday, December 17 at Lowestoft Town Football Club.

A band spokesman said that it is "set to be a celebration not only of the band’s 20-year history" but also of "all the other bands, fans and people" that were part of the most easterly music scene.

C27 guitarist Richard Trigg said: "We wanted to mark the occasion by creating our own special event that truly harks back to the golden years of the area, in particular the pre-Christmas coming together of everyone at venues like the sadly missed Brewery in Oulton Broad, and I don’t think it’s ever been needed more than this year."

Joining CTHRU27 at the event are special guests C.J Brown, Matthew P and legends Dacryphilia, who originally formed in 1998 and have been dragged out of retirement especially for the show.

C27 drummer Paul Emery said: "We did so many shows with Dacryphilia back in the early 2000s that they came to define that era for us, so it was an obvious choice and we're really excited to share the stage with them again."

CTHRU27 have also teamed up with local brewery Beccles Brew Co to develop a limited edition beer for the anniversary event.

Inspired by, and named after the very first CTHRU27 song, 'Beautiful Sky.P.A' is available to pre-order with your ticket at an early bird price now.

Tickets are limited and available now from www.cthru27.com costing £6.50 in advance or £8 on the door.

Doors open at 7pm for the special show.