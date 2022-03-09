News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

CTHRU27 to return to 'old stomping ground' for special show

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:20 PM March 9, 2022
CTHRU27 will return to the stage this month with a special show.

CTHRU27 will return to the stage this month with a special show. - Credit: CTHRU27

A popular band that made a welcome return to the live music scene after eight years away is set for another special performance at their "old stomping ground" this month.

Fresh from the success of the return to the stage for CTHRU27 in December, as they marked the 20th anniversary since they originally formed in style, they will perform a show with special guests at The Lady of the Lake in Oulton Broad.

The popular Rap 'n' Roll six-piece band for a free entry show at The Lady of the Lake on Saturday, March 26 with special guests Temple Jets.

A band spokesman said: "The band will be performing their unique blend of rap’ n roll and will be joined by special guests Temple Jets (ex Crawlblind) who are making their debut appearance in the town.

"There will also be an alternative rock DJ until late.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with people encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Visit www.cthru27.com for further details.

Music
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'.

Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

East Suffolk Council

Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon