CTHRU27 to return to 'old stomping ground' for special show

CTHRU27 will return to the stage this month with a special show. - Credit: CTHRU27

A popular band that made a welcome return to the live music scene after eight years away is set for another special performance at their "old stomping ground" this month.

Fresh from the success of the return to the stage for CTHRU27 in December, as they marked the 20th anniversary since they originally formed in style, they will perform a show with special guests at The Lady of the Lake in Oulton Broad.

The popular Rap 'n' Roll six-piece band for a free entry show at The Lady of the Lake on Saturday, March 26 with special guests Temple Jets.

A band spokesman said: "The band will be performing their unique blend of rap’ n roll and will be joined by special guests Temple Jets (ex Crawlblind) who are making their debut appearance in the town.

"There will also be an alternative rock DJ until late.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with people encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Visit www.cthru27.com for further details.