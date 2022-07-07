Take a trip down memory lane as 1940s themed weekend hits town

The Vibettes will take centre stage. - Credit: The Vibettes

A 1940s themed weekend of free entertainment will hit Kirkley this month.

The Seagull Theatre has launched the programme for its 1940s weekend that will be showcased in Lowestoft next weekend.

Working in conjunction with East Suffolk Council and Heritage England, the theatre has created a 1940s themed weekend of free entertainment as part of the Heritage Action Zones initiative.

Aimed at boosting footfall and increasing engagement with some of the historic areas of Lowestoft over the course of two days for the event on July 16/17 exciting performances and activities in the London Road South area.

A theatre spokesman said: "The plans include closing a section of Claremont Road which adjoins London Road South so that a street craft market can be held over the two days."

More than 20 stalls will feature, with a vintage clothing fair taking centre stage at the Kirkley Centre on London Road South.

The theatre spokesman added: "Throughout the weekend there will be live music performances up and down the road, with acts all seeking to give a flavour of 1940s to their performances."

The weekend kicks off with trio 'Out of Nowhere' performing an acoustic set on Claremont Road, before Hollie Jade performs a number of 1940s hits outside the Kirkley Centre.

As the weekend continues, musician Sally Blouet will perform in Waterloo Road, while the Waveney singers will be at the top of the street outside the 303 Art Gallery.

On the Sunday popular local group The Vibettes will take centre stage and there will also be opportunities for locals to join in with a 1940s disco on the Saturday at noon and 2pm outside Claremont Pier.

A scavenger hunt will run throughout the weekend, while a 'Time Traveller' will visit the Kirkley Centre with an "amazing time machine" in action.

Ahead of the free event that runs from 10am to 3pm both days, event organiser, Des Reynolds from the Seagull Theatre, said: “The Seagull is a community venue first and foremost and we are so excited to be able to take our entertainment out into the community once again.

"This partnership with East Suffolk Council has given us the chance to highlight local talent and offer local residents the chance to rediscover their own shopping streets.

"We hope that people enjoy the weekend and get a thrill out of travelling back in time”