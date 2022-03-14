'Inspirational' group members clock up combined service of 505 years

14 members of the Lowestoft Players have reached a combined service of 505 years. From L-R: Pauline Dyball 20 years, Trish Liddon 25 years, Andrew Liddon 50 years, Andy Morgan 25 years, Martin Wilson 50 years, Julia and Terry Rymer each 45 years, Toni Penson 20 years, Gerald Wilson 45 years. Front row: Michelle Wilson 35 years, Karen Carter 50 years, Ian Carter 40 years. Not pictured: Wendy Monument 25 years and Linda Goodhand 30 years. - Credit: Emma Cullen

A popular amateur dramatics society marked its first annual meeting in three years with a series of special long service awards.

The Lowestoft Players has been entertaining the people of Lowestoft since 1968, and at its AGM last week 14 awards were presented to honour a combined group membership totalling a remarkable 505 years.

As well as a review of business at the AGM last Tuesday, March 8 a group spokesman said "inspirational individuals" were honoured with long service awards - with three awards presented to members who had each reached 50 years.

Jenny Wright, chairman of the Lowestoft Players and also a long serving member of 35 years, said: “We haven’t been able to hold an AGM for three years due to the pandemic. It was such a fantastic way to restart by presenting long service awards to so many members who have each invaluably contributed to the society.”

Karen Carter, who received a 50-years award, was asked what her favourite production was.

She said: “I’ve been involved in so many good productions over the years and worked with some very talented people.

“It’s almost impossible to pick a favourite but high on my list would have to be Sister Act in 2016.

"For me personally as a performer Irene in 1980 - as I played Irene O’Dare and it’s where I first met my husband to be Ian.”

Ian also received a long service award for 40 years service, having played many well-known characters throughout his time with the Players.

Although Karen no longer performs on stage she recently directed the sell-out Vicar of Dibley, and also helps to run the Box Office for the Players Theatre.

Martin Wilson and Andrew Liddon also received 50-years long service awards.

Martin Wilson (far right) playing Prime Minister Harrold Wilson in the Lowestoft Players production of Made in Dagenham in 2018. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Mr Wilson has been involved in all aspects of the society both on stage and backstage.

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley featuring Councillor David Horton played by Andrew Liddon (Back row, third from left). - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Mr Liddon has been a regular on stage performer playing many roles over the year. His wife Trish also received an award for 25-years service.

At the meeting it was unanimously agreed that all members who have served for 50 years or more would be given honorary lifetime membership.

The Lowestoft Players’ next performance will be Beauty and the Beast – a pantomime fit for the Platinum Jubilee - running from May 20 to May 29.

Visit www.playerstheatre.info or call the box office on 01502 770020.