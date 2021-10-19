New classes for adults with learning disabilities at popular theatre

Published: 1:12 PM October 19, 2021

A new weekly group for adults with learning disabilities has been launched at a popular theatre.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield has unveiled the new group for adults with learning disabilities, who have an interest in musical theatre.

Seagull Theatre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Squawk runs on Thursdays at the venue from 9.30am to 3pm and aims to use musical theatre to improve the wellbeing of all who attend.

Theatre manager Karen Read, and community co-ordinator, Thom Guttridge, have been keen to establish a project like this for a long time, intent on maximising opportunities to engage and find fulfilment in theatre for the whole community.

The hope is for this to increase the overall mental wellbeing of those people who join the group.

Squawk provides a space in which adults with learning disabilities can come and perform their favourite songs and learn choreography in a group of their peers.

Each session will be overseen by Mr Guttridge and will feature allotted time for creative expression through singing and dance.

The Seagull operates a number of opportunities for people to explore theatre and music whilst gaining self-confidence, including Seagull Inc, an ongoing monthly creative workshop series for people between 14-24 to participate in workshops taught by industry professionals, and Best Foot Forward, a weekly club for students who will be transitioning from primary to secondary school who want to make friends and gain confidence in a safe space.

Karen Read, theatre manager at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Read added: “We are delighted to be able to offer such an opportunity to the people of Lowestoft and the surrounding area who are living with additional needs.

"As a professional theatre we always try to take any opportunity we can to give back to our local community and try to reach people who might be interested in this kind of activity.”

Mr Guttridge said: “I am overjoyed to play my part in the fulfilment of our group of performers.

"Ever since starting in this position I have wanted to get this group up and running and being able to provide this service has been incredibly rewarding.

"Giving people of all abilities the chance to come and perform is something I feel very passionate about and seeing their enjoyment is worth so much!”