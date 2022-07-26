Tickets available at Africa Alize zoo for only a tenner this weekend

Africa Alive is in Kessingland, near Lowestoft on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

The Africa Alive zoo on the Suffolk coast is offering tickets for just £10 as part of an initiative to showcase friendship between animals.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia, which manages the site in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, is promoting the cheaper tickets to commemorate International Friendship Day.

Tickets at the cheaper price are only available on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to the zoo will cost just £10 this weekend - Credit: Mick Howes

Africa Alive is home to a wide range of animals from across the continent, including lions, giraffes, cheetahs and rhinos.

Claudia Roberts, chief executive at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "Friendship is important to so many of our species here at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, from ostriches to black-cheeked lovebirds.

"By offering £10 tickets this weekend, we hope more people will be able to come and strengthen their relationships with loved ones, learn how similar animals can be to us, and support the vital conservation work we do for endangered species."