News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

How you can celebrate the Platinum 'Zoobilee' at Africa Alive for a tenner

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:42 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 3:33 PM May 31, 2022
Feeding time for the giraffes inside the newly extended plains of Africa enclosure at Africa Alive.

Feeding time for the giraffes at Africa Alive on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

A popular Suffolk attraction is offering a special £10 two-day ticket in celebration of the Queen's Platinum 'Zoobilee'.

Africa Alive, in Kessingland near Lowestoft, will offer a highly-discounted entry to visitors on Thursday and Friday in order to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Guests will be able to visit the lions who recently returned to the park after their enclosure was badly damaged during Storm Eunice in February.

The lion enclosure at Africa Alive

The lion enclosure at Africa Alive - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All visitors of the wildlife reserve will be able to enter for just £10, with infants costing just £1 and carers going for free.

Additionally, members will not need to pre-book their tickets and will only have to show their membership card on arrival. 

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The scene of the crash, with the overturned car on Weston Road, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Armed police arrested a man after they received reports of a man with an air rifle in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Armed police arrest man seen 'shooting gulls' with air rifle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kessingland man Anthony Graham has claimed an Asda petrol station in Lowestoft sold him contaminated fuel

Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard's funeral procession taking place on Love Road in Lowestoft. Picture:

Crowds gather to give former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard fitting send-off

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon