How you can celebrate the Platinum 'Zoobilee' at Africa Alive for a tenner

Feeding time for the giraffes at Africa Alive on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

A popular Suffolk attraction is offering a special £10 two-day ticket in celebration of the Queen's Platinum 'Zoobilee'.

Africa Alive, in Kessingland near Lowestoft, will offer a highly-discounted entry to visitors on Thursday and Friday in order to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Guests will be able to visit the lions who recently returned to the park after their enclosure was badly damaged during Storm Eunice in February.

The lion enclosure at Africa Alive - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All visitors of the wildlife reserve will be able to enter for just £10, with infants costing just £1 and carers going for free.

Additionally, members will not need to pre-book their tickets and will only have to show their membership card on arrival.

