Shows set to boost toddler's bid for vital cancer treatment

Two-year-old Jessica Butler has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, her family are fundraising for treatment which isn't available on the NHS - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A TV comedian and popular rock show will boost a family's bid to raise vital funds for potentially life-saving treatment for a Lowestoft toddler.

Jessica Butler, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in April 2021, but after several rounds of induction chemotherapy proved less successful than hoped, she is no longer eligible for further treatment on the NHS.

Her family are now looking to raise "hundreds of thousands of pounds" in a desperate bid to access potentially life-saving treatment and give her the best chance at beating the disease.

Comedian Andy Parsons will perform in Southwold and Gorleston - Credit: WCB Comedy

Former Mock the Week star Andy Parsons will head to the east coast for two performances in one day next week, both of which will raise money for Jessica's appeal.

He will perform headline comedy slots at both Southwold Arts Centre and Gorleston's Ocean Room on Friday, September 9.

As well as being a regular on Mock The Week for 10 years, he has also performed on numerous radio and TV shows including Live at the Apollo, QI, Saturday Live, The Stand Up Show and The Comedy Store.

Further support at the Southwold show includes Meryl O'Rourke and MC Jason Stampe, while Britain's Got Talent star El Baldiniho will also perform in Gorleston alongside MC Justin Panks.

Organisers WCB Comedy confirmed both shows will host collections for the two-year-old.

Mr Parsons, a multi-award-winning comedian who, to date, has done six sell-out national tours and released four DVDs, said: “I'm looking forward to visiting the East Coast. I love performing here."

Rock for Heroes will perform at the Marina Theatre - Credit: Rock for Heroes

The Rock for Heroes show will arrive in Lowestoft on October 21 for a performance at the Marina Theatre.

While usually raising money for Help for Heroes, this show will be dedicated to the Lowestoft youngster.

There will also be a bucket collection on the night for visitors to support her appeal.

The touring show will arrive on the east coast as part of their latest UK tour, celebrating the best of the genre with a seven-piece band and featuring 20 classic rock songs.

To find out more about Jessica's appeal, or to donate, go to: www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jessicabutler.