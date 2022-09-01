Shows set to boost toddler's bid for vital cancer treatment
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
A TV comedian and popular rock show will boost a family's bid to raise vital funds for potentially life-saving treatment for a Lowestoft toddler.
Jessica Butler, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in April 2021, but after several rounds of induction chemotherapy proved less successful than hoped, she is no longer eligible for further treatment on the NHS.
Her family are now looking to raise "hundreds of thousands of pounds" in a desperate bid to access potentially life-saving treatment and give her the best chance at beating the disease.
Former Mock the Week star Andy Parsons will head to the east coast for two performances in one day next week, both of which will raise money for Jessica's appeal.
He will perform headline comedy slots at both Southwold Arts Centre and Gorleston's Ocean Room on Friday, September 9.
As well as being a regular on Mock The Week for 10 years, he has also performed on numerous radio and TV shows including Live at the Apollo, QI, Saturday Live, The Stand Up Show and The Comedy Store.
Further support at the Southwold show includes Meryl O'Rourke and MC Jason Stampe, while Britain's Got Talent star El Baldiniho will also perform in Gorleston alongside MC Justin Panks.
Organisers WCB Comedy confirmed both shows will host collections for the two-year-old.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion
- 2 Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet
- 3 Council's station restoration slammed as 'ill-thought-out carbuncle'
- 4 Woman in 80s taken to hospital with serious injuries after Beccles crash
- 5 Major milestones marked as key schemes continue to progress
- 6 New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked
- 7 First section of historic pier decking successfully restored
- 8 Lowestoft set to benefit from billions of pounds of energy investment
- 9 Hunt for thieves who stole hot tub closes
- 10 Aurigid meteor shower to be visible above UK tomorrow morning
Mr Parsons, a multi-award-winning comedian who, to date, has done six sell-out national tours and released four DVDs, said: “I'm looking forward to visiting the East Coast. I love performing here."
The Rock for Heroes show will arrive in Lowestoft on October 21 for a performance at the Marina Theatre.
While usually raising money for Help for Heroes, this show will be dedicated to the Lowestoft youngster.
There will also be a bucket collection on the night for visitors to support her appeal.
The touring show will arrive on the east coast as part of their latest UK tour, celebrating the best of the genre with a seven-piece band and featuring 20 classic rock songs.
To find out more about Jessica's appeal, or to donate, go to: www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jessicabutler.