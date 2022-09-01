Vocal quartet G4 donate tickets to Lowestoft Foodbank

They found fame on the first season of The X Factor.

And as the popular classical vocal quartet, G4, prepare for an appearance in Lowestoft later this month they have made a very special donation.

With the band set to take the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Thursday, September 15 they have kindly donated some concert tickets to the Lowestoft Foodbank.

A spokesman for the band said: “G4 are very aware of the severe effects of the cost-of-living crisis, and the impacts that it is having on our friends and neighbours.

"As such, we have chosen to donate our press seats for all of our G4 LIVE shows this year to people in need, who are financially unable to attend live music.

"Music can improve mood and reduce anxiety, and by bringing people together also reduces social isolation and loneliness."

The tickets have been donated to the Lowestoft Foodbank who provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

The Trussell Trust has a network of 428 foodbanks across the UK, and the Lowestoft Foodbank can be contacted by emailing info@lowestoft.foodbank.org.uk

The band will impress audiences with their classic versions of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep plus heart-stopping tracks from their latest album ‘Love Songs’.

Tickets for G4 can be bought by calling the Marina Theatre Box Office on 01502 533200 or by visiting the theatre’s website.