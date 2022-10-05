Popular BBC Big Band to take to the Marina Theatre stage

The BBC Big Band will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: BBC Big Band

The internationally renowned BBC Big Band will hit Lowestoft next week.

Taking to the Marina Theatre stage next Thursday, October 13 with their hit show – The Sound of Cinema - the band will be joined by special guest vocalist, Emer McParland.

The concert will celebrate a selection of iconic music from the last 80 years of cinema - with numbers from films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Alfie, Mission Impossible and James Bond.

With the BBC Big Band regarded as one of the world’s finest and most versatile orchestras, they continue to delight audiences around the world through their broadcasts on BBC radio and their live performances.

The BBC Big Band is best known for its regular Monday night show on BBC Radio 2, as well as it’s appearances on BBC Radio 3’s Jazz Line Up.

A theatre spokesman said: "This concert is a not-to-be missed evening for both music and movie fans of all ages."

Tickets can be booked via the theatre website or call the Marina Theatre’s box office on 01502 533200.