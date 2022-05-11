There’s nothing like a dame - Panto preparations gathering pace

Dame Julie Jubilee from the Lowestoft Players spring pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Dame Julie Jubilee will run from her home in the High Street, Lowestoft to enter the Theatre at the start of each show wearing her fluffy carpet slippers. Credit: Stephen Wilson - Credit: Stephen Wilson

There’s nothing like a Dame - especially one running around the streets of Lowestoft wearing a pair of fluffy carpet slippers.

That's the chosen footwear for Dame Julie Jubilee, who will be appearing in the Lowestoft Players’ spring pantomime Beauty and the Beast, which will hit the stage later this month.

Having sprinted from her home on the High Street in Lowestoft, Dame Julie Jubilee will enter the Theatre at the start of each performance wearing her slippers.

Playing the character will be James Atkin, a member of The Lowestoft Players for eight years.

Although Mr Atkin has appeared in many Lowestoft Players’ productions previously, his last was the role of Simeon in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, he has never before appeared as a Dame.

He said: “This is such a wonderful character to play.

"As well as having some great lines and some very bad jokes, I will also have 10 amazing costumes to wear.

"My colourful and rather flamboyant wardrobe has been created for me by our super talented costume team and I just can’t wait to show them all off!”

So why did James want to play a Dame?

“Dames are always such fun” he explained.

“I’m really looking forward to the reaction to my character from the audience.”

Despite the amusing character James has been taking his role very seriously.

While other cast members have attended rehearsals wearing stretchy dancewear, he has been wearing a hooped skirt.

Mr Atkin explained that wearing the skirt helps him to move around the stage like a ‘lady’.

And carpet slippers for outdoor use?

“That’s not ideal,” he said.

"I’ve already run a few miles around town in them so I’m not sure that they will last for 11 shows.

"I must admit that I have become rather attached to the fluffy slippers

"Sadly they are borrowed so when pantomime has finished I’ll have to return them to my partner Hazel!”

When not performing on stage Mr Atkin is a Customer Services Advisor at East Suffolk Council.

Beauty and the Beast, featuring Dame Julie Jubilee, will be performed at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 29.

To book tickets please visit www.playerstheatre.info or contact the Theatre’s box office on 01502 770020.