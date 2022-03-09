BGT winner Lost Voice Guy set to perform in Lowestoft

Lost Voice Guy - winner of Britain's Got Talent 2018 - will appear at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Steve Ullathorne

A popular winner of Britain’s Got Talent will be performing in Lowestoft next month as part of his latest tour.

After the success of his huge sell out 2019 UK tour, Lost Voice Guy is back out on the road with his new tour entitled 'Cerebral LOL-sy'.

Lee Ridley - aka Lost Voice Guy - is back to put a smile on the faces of people up and down the country once again.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner will poke fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world, as he tries to cope with the fame and fortune since his memorable victory on BGT in 2018.

He has performed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on The Royal Variety Performance, appeared on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Live At The Apollo, Comic Relief, The Last Leg and much more.

He will appear on stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Wednesday, April 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Marina's box office on 01502 533 200 or the theatre's website.