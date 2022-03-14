Britain's Got Talent star coming to Lowestoft

Ben Langley will perform at the Lowestoft Players Theatre on Saturday April 23. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley is coming to Lowestoft.

Ben Langley is mainly known for his appearance on BGT when he impressed the judges with his Misheard Lyrics Routine which has since gained 27m Views on YouTube.

Now the regular comic in The Hippodrome Circus' Christmas Spectacular, Ben who was the support act for Joe Pasquale and AGT winner Paul Zerdin brings you his hilarious one-man show - a roller coaster ride to the ridiculous never to return.

The promotional poster for Ben Langley's show. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Commenting about the upcoming show in Lowestoft, Mr Langley said: "I am so excited to be coming to The Player's Theatre and I guarantee everyone a great night of big laughs, it really is such a lovely show to perform and it's jam-packed with something for everyone."

As support, Ben is also bringing with him the BGT finalist comedy magician - Christian Lee.

The show starts at 7.30pm.