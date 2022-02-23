News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Popular Britcom show set to hit Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:37 PM February 23, 2022
The Man They Call G Britcom Show Players Theatre Lowestoft

The Man They Call G will be performing his popular Britcom Show at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Man They Call G

It is billed as a one man tribute to Great British comedy.

And The Man They Call G will be performing his popular Britcom show in Lowestoft for one night only next weekend.

Showcasing the voices of favourite characters from classic British telly, The Man They Call G will appear at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, March 5.

lowestoft players theatre

There is a jam packed season ahead at the Lowestoft Players Theatre. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Bringing his Britcom Show to Lowestoft, G will take us on a trip down memory lane, with countless uncanny impressions of favourite characters from the world of British TV comedy through the years.

Not only is G a brilliant impressionist he also has a fantastic singing voice - and he impersonates while he sings.

The Man They Call G will appear at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, March 5.

The Man They Call G will appear at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, March 5. - Credit: Emma Dumfey

Asked what his favourite impersonation is, he said: “It has to be Billy Connolly.

“My Dad is Scottish so the voice came easy, plus I've been told I have an uncanny resemblance to Billy which always helps.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation launched after five evacuated from train on flooded track
  2. 2 Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition
  3. 3 'Amazed' - Lowestoft has best beauty salon in the country
  1. 4 Alleged sexual assault victim 'returned home with holes in tights'
  2. 5 Man denies sexual assault on schoolgirl at party
  3. 6 Teens 'under investigation' after arson and burglaries at school sites
  4. 7 Man left with broken nose after assault outside Starbucks
  5. 8 Homes without power and busy road closed as Storm Eunice hits
  6. 9 Colourful beach huts to give town seafront new lease of life
  7. 10 Theatre's casting call for local artists ahead of heritage project

"The hardest character to master has to be Graham Norton."

He added: “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Players Theatre.

"I sat in the audience last year to watch a Comedy Night. The show was great but I particularly enjoyed the intimate atmosphere at the venue.”

During the Britcom show G will perform more than 100 different famous voices including characters from Fawlty Towers, ‘allo ‘allo, Dad’s Army, Red Dwarf, Only Fools and Horses, Steptoe and Son, One Foot in the Grave and The Last of The Summer Wine to name a few.

He gained his nickname of G when he was part of the comedy legends The Brothers Lee.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming G to Lowestoft,” said Graham Jermyn from the Players Theatre.

“This is going to be a heartwarming show and definitely one not to miss.

"I’m sure the evening will evoke fond memories and plenty of nostalgia as we relive our favourite TV shows and characters from the past.”

Tickets are available by visiting the Players Theatre website www.playerstheatre.info or by telephoning the Box Office on 01502 720020.

Theatre
Comedy
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15 minute diversion via the A1117, A47, A12, back to A1117

Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
new care home prpoposals Oulton Broad Lowestoft

Plans lodged to demolish property for new 32-bed care home

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance Lowestoft

East of England Ambulance Service

Air ambulance responds as man in 40s suffers fall in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon