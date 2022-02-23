Popular Britcom show set to hit Lowestoft

The Man They Call G will be performing his popular Britcom Show at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Man They Call G

It is billed as a one man tribute to Great British comedy.

And The Man They Call G will be performing his popular Britcom show in Lowestoft for one night only next weekend.

Showcasing the voices of favourite characters from classic British telly, The Man They Call G will appear at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, March 5.

There is a jam packed season ahead at the Lowestoft Players Theatre. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Bringing his Britcom Show to Lowestoft, G will take us on a trip down memory lane, with countless uncanny impressions of favourite characters from the world of British TV comedy through the years.

Not only is G a brilliant impressionist he also has a fantastic singing voice - and he impersonates while he sings.

The Man They Call G will appear at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, March 5. - Credit: Emma Dumfey

Asked what his favourite impersonation is, he said: “It has to be Billy Connolly.

“My Dad is Scottish so the voice came easy, plus I've been told I have an uncanny resemblance to Billy which always helps.

"The hardest character to master has to be Graham Norton."

He added: “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Players Theatre.

"I sat in the audience last year to watch a Comedy Night. The show was great but I particularly enjoyed the intimate atmosphere at the venue.”

During the Britcom show G will perform more than 100 different famous voices including characters from Fawlty Towers, ‘allo ‘allo, Dad’s Army, Red Dwarf, Only Fools and Horses, Steptoe and Son, One Foot in the Grave and The Last of The Summer Wine to name a few.

He gained his nickname of G when he was part of the comedy legends The Brothers Lee.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming G to Lowestoft,” said Graham Jermyn from the Players Theatre.

“This is going to be a heartwarming show and definitely one not to miss.

"I’m sure the evening will evoke fond memories and plenty of nostalgia as we relive our favourite TV shows and characters from the past.”

Tickets are available by visiting the Players Theatre website www.playerstheatre.info or by telephoning the Box Office on 01502 720020.