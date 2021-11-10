Cinderella cast look forward to Christmas on the coast

Cinderella will go to the ball this year as panto magic returns to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

And it’s just two weeks until rehearsals start for the theatre's eagerly awaited Christmas pantomime, which opens on December 14.

John Lyons. - Credit: Paul Holman Associates

This year’s panto cast is led by Union J’s Jaymi Hensley as Prince Charming alongside TV legend John Lyons (ITV’s A Touch of Frost), Lowestoft’s favourite Terry Gleed, diabolical Ugly Sister double-act Lav & Lou, Naomi Slater as the Fairy Godmother and Anna Morgan as Cinderella.

Jaymi Hensley. - Credit: Paul Holman Associates

With Jaymi starting his professional performing career at nearby Broadland Sands Holiday Park he said: “A large part of my family live in Lowestoft so I’m really looking forward to being home away from home this Christmas!”

Anna Morgan, who plays Cinderella, will be making her first trip to the area.

She said: “I actually will be living with the Ugly Sisters this Christmas – both on and off stage – I’m hoping offstage will be a lot more pleasant than Cinderella’s experience.”

Lav & Lou - left Dean Horner, right Oliver Gray. - Credit: Paul Holman Associates

Oliver Gray, who plays Ugly Sister Lav, admits that what he’s most looking forward to this year is “Lav and Lou hitting the streets and flirting with every man in sight!”

Terry Gleed is returning to Lowestoft for his sixth consecutive pantomime with The Marina Theatre and Paul Holman Associates.

This year he’ll be taking on the famous panto role of Buttons, Cinderella’s best friend.

Terry always loves coming to town as he reminisced about “the fresh air at Ness Point and eating a bag of chips.

"Chips and a wintery air go well together.”

He added that he is most looking forward to “being with three-dimensional people after looking at screens at home for one-and-a-half years.

"Humans need to be with humans.”

With Cinderella being a classic fairytale pantomime, it will feature amazing song and dance numbers, flamboyant costumes and stunning special effects.

Tickets start at £10 and can be bought online at www.marinatheatre.co.uk and via the Box Office on 01502 533200.