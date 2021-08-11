Gallery
All the pictures as circus rolls into town in Lowestoft
It is that time of year again the circus comes to town and this year in Lowestoft it has been a huge hit with tourists and locals alike.
Circus Cortex featured some incredible BMX live stunts as well as traditional circus skills like the fire ring, comedic sketches and dancing.
It is designed to bring the sense of a big city production quality and style to smaller towns in a more close up and intimate setting in the big top.
This new show is called 'Glory' and ran in Lowestoft from August 6 to August 10 featuring young professional street arts and circus performers including BMX, parkour, dancers with bespoke designed modern costumes, modern choreography and modern music.
People from all ages including young children and grandparents enjoyed the spectacular show.
People leaving after the performance said: "We have never seen a circus like this before.
"It is absolutely awesome and so topical.”
