All the pictures as circus rolls into town in Lowestoft

Published: 4:28 PM August 11, 2021

One of the performers from Circus Cortex performing with a fire ring in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is that time of year again the circus comes to town and this year in Lowestoft it has been a huge hit with tourists and locals alike.

Circus Cortex featured some incredible BMX live stunts as well as traditional circus skills like the fire ring, comedic sketches and dancing.

A Circus Cortex performer doing his act skipping on a unicycle during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is designed to bring the sense of a big city production quality and style to smaller towns in a more close up and intimate setting in the big top.

This new show is called 'Glory' and ran in Lowestoft from August 6 to August 10 featuring young professional street arts and circus performers including BMX, parkour, dancers with bespoke designed modern costumes, modern choreography and modern music.

One of the many acts put on during Circus Cortex's show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People from all ages including young children and grandparents enjoyed the spectacular show.

People leaving after the performance said: "We have never seen a circus like this before.

"It is absolutely awesome and so topical.”

The entertainer from Circus Cortex performing a comedic sketch during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the dancers from Circus Cortex performing during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A balancing act by one of the Circus Cortex performers during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A trapeze artist from Circus Cortex performing her act during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A plate balancing act during Circus Cortex's show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Bike tricks being performed by a member of Circus Cortex during their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two performers from Circus Cortex showing incredible strength during their act at their Lowestoft show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Circus Cortex tent in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Circus Cortex at the end of their show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden



