News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Review

Artistes from around the world captivate crowds during 'epic' show

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:57 AM August 9, 2022
Plate spinning at the Circus Cortex Warriors show.

Plate spinning at the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mark Boggis

A modern Circus show, full of high octane energy, has captivated audiences during a series of successful performances in Lowestoft.

Billed as "something epic and exciting," the brand new Circus Cortex show entitled 'Warriors' has been touring the country - and it did not disappoint as it has entertained hundreds of people in the coastal town.

The Circus Cortex Warriors show.

The Circus Cortex Warriors show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With more than 100 minutes of non stop action, this modern "Cirque show" concludes today (Tuesday, August 9) with two final performances on Royal Green at 3pm and 6pm.

Featuring parkour, amazing acrobatics, unicycle skills, dancers, BMX bikers, skilful juggling routines, a high rise aerial pole performance, clowns, balancing acts and plate spinning, something for everyone was on offer as the Warriors take the audiences on a journey.

Stunning dance routines at the Circus Cortex Warriors show.

Stunning dance routines at the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mark Boggis

With a "tribal fusion" theme running throughout, this show is perfect for the whole family as it provides lots of fun, audience participation and breath-taking edge of the seat moments.

As the troupe of very talented artistes bring the worlds of magic, performing arts and adventure together, Irina Archer, co-director and producer of Circus Cortex, said the Warriors show is "like a West End performance" - and that was evident throughout.

Artistes prepare for the Circus Cortex Warriors show.

Artistes prepare for the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Strong and powerful performances mixed with angelic acts full of skill and talent against the backdrop of fast paced music that kept the crowds tapping their feet, clapping, cheering and spellbound throughout.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Extremely dangerous' - Warning issued after cliff fall
  2. 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
  3. 3 Lowestoft's £24.9 million funding for regeneration projects approved
  1. 4 Three-bed flat on Lowestoft beach with sea views on sale for £400k
  2. 5 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
  3. 6 Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after man made lewd comment
  4. 7 Southwold woman saved cyclist's life after crashing into river
  5. 8 Bank holiday beer festival to take place at seafront pavilion
  6. 9 Comedian Andy Parsons to perform at two coastal towns in the same night
  7. 10 Artistes from around the world captivate crowds during 'epic' show

Clowns Eduard and Galina Tkach provided plenty of laughs and light-hearted fun with the audience featuring heavily in their entertaining performances.

With the cast featuring 16 Ukrainian performers there was loud applause and cries of delight as the audience saluted the amazing acts at the end of a highly entertaining afternoon.

Skipping on a unicycle at the Circus Cortex Warriors show.

Skipping on a unicycle at the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mark Boggis

As the Circus Cortex Warriors show continues its UK tour until October, it will next call at Clacton this month.

Tickets for the final two performances of the Circus Cortex Warriors show on Royal Green, Lowestoft on August 9 are available online.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Danish registered container ship Eleonora Maersk has anchored off the Suffolk coast.

One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The owner of a snake found on the loose in Lowestoft is still yet to come forward 24 hours after it was found

Suffolk Live News

Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fun for all as Adventure Island Playpark in Lowestoft has reopened.

Ahoy me hearties! All smiles as popular playpark reopens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
With lockdown restrictions easing, The Britten Centre in Lowestoft was busy on April 12.

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested after 'unofficial Supermarket Sweep' in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon