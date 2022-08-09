Artistes from around the world captivate crowds during 'epic' show

Review

A modern Circus show, full of high octane energy, has captivated audiences during a series of successful performances in Lowestoft.

Billed as "something epic and exciting," the brand new Circus Cortex show entitled 'Warriors' has been touring the country - and it did not disappoint as it has entertained hundreds of people in the coastal town.

The Circus Cortex Warriors show in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With more than 100 minutes of non stop action, this modern "Cirque show" concludes today (Tuesday, August 9) with two final performances on Royal Green at 3pm and 6pm.

Featuring parkour, amazing acrobatics, unicycle skills, dancers, BMX bikers, skilful juggling routines, a high rise aerial pole performance, clowns, balancing acts and plate spinning, something for everyone was on offer as the Warriors take the audiences on a journey.

Stunning dance routines at the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mark Boggis

With a "tribal fusion" theme running throughout, this show is perfect for the whole family as it provides lots of fun, audience participation and breath-taking edge of the seat moments.

As the troupe of very talented artistes bring the worlds of magic, performing arts and adventure together, Irina Archer, co-director and producer of Circus Cortex, said the Warriors show is "like a West End performance" - and that was evident throughout.

Artistes prepare for the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Strong and powerful performances mixed with angelic acts full of skill and talent against the backdrop of fast paced music that kept the crowds tapping their feet, clapping, cheering and spellbound throughout.

Clowns Eduard and Galina Tkach provided plenty of laughs and light-hearted fun with the audience featuring heavily in their entertaining performances.

With the cast featuring 16 Ukrainian performers there was loud applause and cries of delight as the audience saluted the amazing acts at the end of a highly entertaining afternoon.

Skipping on a unicycle at the Circus Cortex Warriors show. - Credit: Mark Boggis

As the Circus Cortex Warriors show continues its UK tour until October, it will next call at Clacton this month.

Tickets for the final two performances of the Circus Cortex Warriors show on Royal Green, Lowestoft on August 9 are available online.