Pleasurewood Hills gets new 'rock and roll' circus show for 2022
- Credit: Circus Hassani
One of Suffolk's biggest family attractions is set to get a boost as a circus spectacular is taking residence this summer.
Circus Hassani will be pitching its Big Top in the grounds of Lowestoft's Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park from July 23 to August 31.
The company has been wowing audiences sine 1979 and will bring talented acts from around the world to the seaside attraction.
General manager Ricky Lark said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Circus Hassani to Pleasurewood Hills.
"We’re excited to see the show and think it will be a big hit with visitors coming to the park during the summer holidays.”
Circus Hassani has toured around the UK and has previously spent more than 18 years in residence at Chessington World of Adventures and Alton Towers.
Its "rock and roll show" features high energy performances offering everything from acrobats, aerial artists and dancers.
Noel Wainman, Circus Hassani’s director, added: “Summer is just around the corner and the whole team here are so excited to be bringing Circus Hassani's Big Top Rock to Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park.
"We hope you'll sit back and enjoy watching the thrills and skills of the Big Top Rock Dancers, aerial artistes, acrobats, singers and not forgetting lots of laughter with Mr Fips."
The circus will perform two shows each day from July 23 until it finishes at the end of August.
Tickets for the circus are included with the general admission for Pleasurewood Hills.