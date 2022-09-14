News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook returning to town on nationwide tour

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:16 AM September 14, 2022
Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook will return to Lowestoft next month.

Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook will return to Lowestoft next month. - Credit: Corin Wright

Popular clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook will be bringing his nationwide tour to Lowestoft next month.

Making his return to town, Mr Holbrook will be visiting the Hotel Victoria on Wednesday, October 5.

Mr Holbrook visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Having written four books, 'Light in the Darkness', 'Out of this World', 'Survival' and the brand new ‘In a World of my Own’, these offer an insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, his beliefs on many areas of spiritualism and a background into his life.

Mr Holbrook has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years.

The Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave tour hits the Hotel Victoria in Lowestoft on Wednesday, October 5 with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are available at £17 in advance by calling 01823 666292 between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday, online or £18 on the door.

