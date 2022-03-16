Comedy show set to bring all the laughs to Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

A unique comedy show is set to bring all the laughs to Lowestoft's Claremont Pier.

It is the first time the entertainment venue will play host to a comedy show, which is set to take place in The Venue area on April 1.

On the bill for the show is comedy headliner Phil Nichol, who has appeared on shows like the Graham Norton Show and is expected to bring a ball of energy and talent.

Promotional poster for the show. - Credit: Supplied

Opening up the show is Sean Meo winner of the esteemed Time Out Comedy Award.

Ross Smith will warm up the audience with his humour and John Ryan will bring a fast-paced feel to the show.

Comedy Beats are organising the show and founder Mark Coxon said: "The audience can expect high quality comedy.

"We are excited to come to Lowestoft because it is our first show in the town and the area.

"Get tickets while you still can."

Tickets are available from Bar20 for £10 or from ComedyBeats.com.

Tickets can also be picked up at the door for £12 on the day.