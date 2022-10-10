Be part of a murder trial's jury at this Halloween event

Halloween revellers can join the jury at a fictional murder trial at the former court buildings in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A frightful evening of chilling tales awaits at a Halloween event in Lowestoft.

Creepy Courts is inviting people to become part of the jury at the trial of a fictional serial killer Stephen Hitchman, where you will hear stories of his "horrendous crimes and murdering rampage".

The event will be held at arts venue The Grit in Old Nelson Street, which is the former site of the old court buildings in the town on Friday, October 28.

A look inside the derelict Lowestoft Magistrates' Court. Picture: Thomas Chapman - Credit: Archant

Ann-marie Doggett, of organisers Magnus PR said: "We can't wait to host this night, taking place at the perfect location with dark corridors, creepy corners and an original court room."

The event was originally going to be held as two river cruises but it has had to be rearranged after the Broads Authority raised safety concerns and issued a yellow flag warning.

During the daytime, a family-friendly day of spooky fun is also planned, with details yet to be announced.

Tickets for the evening event cost £22.50 and can be booked by visiting the Magnus PR Facebook page or by searching on Ticketsource.



