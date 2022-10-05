'Join if you dare': Creepy cruises to set sail this Halloween

The two creepy cruises will take place on-board the Waveney Princess. - Credit: Magnus PR

Some spooky surprises will be in store as two new river cruise events set sail on the Broads this month.

Locals are being asked 'Do you dare board the Creepy Cruise?' as two new themed cruises hit Oulton Broad in October.

After the success of the inaugural Gin and Soul Cruise back in 2019 and two themed cruise events that set sail in August, the award winning Lowestoft-based marketing, events and promotions agency - Magnus PR - will return with another unique event.

With the call to "join Magnus PR, if you dare" on Friday, October 28, two Halloween cruises will set sail along River Waveney - one for the family during the day, and a "scary, adults only" cruise in the evening.

Taking place on-board the Waveney Princess in Oulton Broad once more, Cruella Deville will greet the children and families ahead of a two-hour cruise along the River Waveney.

A Spooky Magician will entertain aboard the Halloween themed boat, with a face painter also attending the kids creepy cruise.

Magnus PR owner Ann-marie Doggett said: "The cruise starts at 11am - with gates opening at 10.30am - and returns at 1pm."

Suitable for children aged three to 12, the cruise also includes a fancy dress competition and a trick or treat goodie bag upon departure.

Ticket prices are £18.50 per child and £22.50 per accompanying adult.

Mrs Doggett said: "For the evening river cruise in the dark, dress to impress with your scariest costume, enjoy Halloween themed cocktails, dance the night away to some chilling tunes - and look out for some scary surprises along the way."

Gates open at 6.30pm on October 28 with the night-time cruise starting at 7pm and returning at 10pm.

Ticket prices are £33.50 per person - with a live DJ, Dan of Dan’s Disco’s, "playing the spookiest party music" along with a fully licensed bar offering Halloween themed cocktails and a dance floor.

The adult evening cruise includes scare actors, with tickets for both cruises available by visiting the Magnus PR Facebook page or by searching on Ticketsource.