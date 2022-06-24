Folk duo to bring Summer Holiday tour to Lowestoft

A folk duo will bring their Summer Holiday tour to Lowestoft next month for a night at the theatre.

David Ford and Annie Dressner began their musical alliance earlier this year, and will release their debut collaboration on July 1 - named 48 Hours in honour of the two-day writing burst in which it was created.

The pair became friends in January after playing on the same bill at a couple of gigs before teaming up for their debut release within two weeks.

Mr Ford is an award-winning songwriter from Eastbourne, while Ms Dressner was born and raised in New York City, where she recorded the first of thee acclaimed albums.

The duo will take to the stage at the Seagull Theatre on Friday, July 8, the second night of their tour around the country's seaside resorts.