News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Folk duo to bring Summer Holiday tour to Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:10 AM June 24, 2022
David Ford and Annie Dressner

David Ford and Annie Dressner - Credit: David Ford and Annie Dressner

A folk duo will bring their Summer Holiday tour to Lowestoft next month for a night at the theatre.

David Ford and Annie Dressner began their musical alliance earlier this year, and will release their debut collaboration on July 1 - named 48 Hours in honour of the two-day writing burst in which it was created.

The pair became friends in January after playing on the same bill at a couple of gigs before teaming up for their debut release within two weeks.

Mr Ford is an award-winning songwriter from Eastbourne, while Ms Dressner was born and raised in New York City, where she recorded the first of thee acclaimed albums.

The duo will take to the stage at the Seagull Theatre on Friday, July 8, the second night of their tour around the country's seaside resorts.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. The Funky Feet School of Dance in front of Pakefiel

Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Gallery

First Light Festival 2022: 80 photos of fun on the beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A statue and water feature was unveiled with a splash by Stephen (Swampy) Berry

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019.

First Light Festival set for long-awaited return

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon