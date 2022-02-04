James Gaddas to appear in Lowestoft as part of new tour

It is the most famous Gothic horror story of all time.

And now Bram Stoker's Dracula, adapted and performed by actor James Gaddas, will be staged as part of a one man tour with the show entitled Dracula – One Man's Search For The Truth.

Bringing the original version to life – before sharing his discovery in this electrifying show - it is set to be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next Thursday, February 10 at 7.30pm.

James Gaddas - best known for his roles in Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors - had stumbled across Bram Stoker’s original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show.

But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery.

Mr Gaddas plays all of the 15 parts in the show himself as he “re-imagines” the story, and gives it a new perspective.

Tickets are on sale from the Marina Theatre box office on 01502 533200 or online.



