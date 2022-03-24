'Raring to go': The Dreamboys set for return to town theatre

Dreamboys will return to the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next month. - Credit: The Dreamboys

A world-renowned dance group is set to make a welcome return to the stage in Lowestoft next month.

Pulses will be racing as the Dreamboys prepare to tantalise the crowds on their latest UK tour.

They will head to Lowestoft to perform their brand new Too Hard To Resist show on Thursday, April 21.

With high-energy dance routines, this all new West End style show is set to leave you hot under the collar as the UK’s most famous male dance group return to town.

Alice Woods, managing director of Dreamboys, said: "The past year has ravaged the entertainment industry, with many businesses similar to Dreamboys sadly not surviving the pandemic.

"Covid’s devastating impact on live shows and theatre tours has made us more determined than ever to come back with a bang.

"We at the Dreamboys are proud to be one of the first national touring casts getting back on the road this summer with a completely revamped, jaw-dropping new show.

"We offer a whole lot more than just hot men, we’re redefining the adult entertainment industry.

"We offer West-End level shows, immersive performances and a cast of professional dancers who will flip, body roll and grind their way into your hearts.

"It’s fantastic to see the Dreamboys all back together rehearsing, venues reopening their doors up and down the country and tickets flying off the shelves.

"It’s clear from our rocketing sales that the nation has sorely missed the Dreamboys.

"Our fans are our number one priority, which is clear from our urge to get back on the road, being one of the first shows to reopen after the pandemic.

"The British public is in desperate need of a night of pure unadulterated fun, and the Dreamboys are oiled up and raring to go."

Open to over 18s only, tickets for the show, which cost £20 to £27.50, are available online or by calling the box office on 01502 533200.