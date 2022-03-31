Popular transport museum preparing to mark 50 years with host of events

East Anglia Transport Museum is set to reopen for its 2022 season on Sunday, April 3. - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

A popular working transport museum, which is celebrating 50 years in business this year, is reopening for the 2022 season this weekend.

East Anglia Transport Museum, located in Chapel Road, Carlton Colville, will reopen on Sunday, April 3, having only been able to run irregularly through 2021 due to Covid disruption.

But the museum is to return to its "regular opening pattern" until the end of the season in October.

The East Anglia Transport Museum has been open to visitors since 1962. - Credit: The East Anglia Transport Museum

Willow Houghton, 30, deputy chairman of the museum, said: "We're really excited to be opening again.

"We've got a lot of events on this year and plenty to look forward to."

The museum has been serving families and tram enthusiasts since 1962 and is run entirely by volunteers.

The museum is home to a number of historic and interesting vehicles. - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

With a diverse offering, the museum is home to a number of historic and interesting vehicles.

The museum possesses a fleet of trams, trolleybuses and buses, as well as several commercial vehicles, cars and steam vehicles for visitors to enjoy.

A group of volunteers at the East Anglia Transport Museum. - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

Ms Houghton, who has been with the museum since the age of 19, said volunteers of all ages can help out.

"There is a nice mixture of volunteers here," she said. "Junior members who are looking for a hobby can join at the age of 14, and we welcome people that have retired who see it as more of a job.

"Everyone does what they can and can come up as much or as little as they want."

East Anglia Transport Museum will begin the season with its Easter treasure trail event - offering children the chance to find letters and make a word using clues for a prize.

The museum will open until the end of the season in October. - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

As part of the transport museum's 50th year anniversary celebrations on Friday, May 29, visitors will receive half-price entry and be offered a range of workshops to get involved in.

And for Ms Houghton, she believes the museum attracts a broad demographic of people.

She added: "There's a lot of excitement building from regular visitors as we prepare to reopen.

"A lot of older people come and recall memories of seeing the trams, while children are mesmerized because they're unlike anything they've seen before."