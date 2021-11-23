Enjoy a very 'Dibley' Christmas with festive production

One of the longest serving members of the Lowestoft Players will be returning to the stage next month for a festive special.

The Lowestoft Players will present The Vicar of Dibley at Christmas at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12.

The Lowestoft Players Vicar of Dibley poster. - Credit: Stephen Wilson, The Lowestoft Players

And taking on the role of councillor David Horton MBE, chairman of the parish council and gentleman farmer, will be Andrew Liddon, 66.

Having joined the popular theatre group when he was just 14 in 1970 as he played the character of Marcel in the Boyfriend, Andrew had to have special approval from the Players’ Committee as he was still at school at the time.

He recalled: “I think they gave me permission as there was a shortage of men to play the part!”

During his 50 years membership with the Lowestoft Players, Andrew has taken to the stage countless times to play numerous parts, including the terminally ill John, in Calendar Girls in 2013.

More recently he sang in October this year in the choir for the Player’s sell-out production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

Andrew, a retired chartered surveyor, loves to perform. His first love is to sing although he’s never had any singing or dancing lessons.

He said: “Dancing is not really my forte.

"When dancing is required for a part I’m usually placed at the back of the stage where I very happily sway.

"Fortunately David Horton is not one to dance. I’m very happy about that!”

Andrew’s late father, Rev Jim Liddon, was the Rector of Gunton and he has donated his fathers' clerical robes to the Players’ wardrobe department to be worn during the Dibley production.

The Vicar of Dibley, the popular British TV sitcom written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, has been adapted into a series of plays, three of which will be performed for this production – The Arrival, Christmas Lunch and Winter.

The Dibley Choir will be performing a range of seasonal numbers between each of the plays.

Tickets for the show are available from www.playerstheatre/info or by telephoning the Players Theatre box office on 01502 770020.