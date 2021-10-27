Town's theatre company for adults with learning disabilities returns
- Credit: Fabba
After almost two years of Covid-disruption, a theatre company for adults with learning disabilities and additional needs is back performing.
Fabba, founded in 2009 by Leading Lives support workers Carolyn Baker and Becky Hammersly, showcased Fabba: Top Secret - a timely spoof of all things James Bond - at the Seagull Theatre, in Pakefield, between October 20 and 22.
The show included a car chase filmed on the Kessingland bypass and through Pakefield, which came after the team advertised for sports cars on Facebook.
Louise Harrison, who has been with Fabba since the group resumed rehearsals in April, said: "I'd never worked with adults with learning difficulties and additional needs before, so when I was offered the opportunity it was the beginning of a new chapter for me.
"It's just great for the community in this area to offer people who wouldn't otherwise get the chance to take part in something like this.
"It's so rewarding watching our actors grow in confidence as well as seeing the joy they get from their commitment to what we do."
Fabba can be contacted by emailing info@leadinglives.org.uk or through the Fabba Theatre Facebook page.
