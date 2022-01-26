'Something special': First Light Festival to return with new events

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

Two new "unique" sporting challenges will feature as part of a popular festival that is set to make a welcome return.

The 24-hour First Light Festival will take centre stage in Lowestoft once more over the weekend of Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

The non-stop, innovative arts festival - which takes place on Lowestoft’s South Beach - was last held in 2019 with more than 30,000 people attending.

Enjoying the popular Beach Bar at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Organised by First Light CIC, the multi-arts and science festival will start on the South Beach at noon on June 18 with events running continuously until noon on June 19.

With organisers aiming for the festival to be even larger than 2019, a call-out is today going out for early bird entries for two new sporting challenges.

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019, captured at night. - Credit: Mick Howes

The new sporting challenges will see a coastal trail half marathon for runners and walkers being held along with a Coastal Sportive cycling challenge.

They will take place at dawn on the Sunday morning of the festival, and are being co-ordinated by the Run Or Cycle events team.

A First Light spokesman said: "The ROC Coastal Trail is a half marathon for runners and walkers that will start on South Beach and head southwards along the coastal path towards Kessingland before looping back.

"ROC Coastal Sportive is a cycling challenge that will start on Royal Green with two distance options - a 100-mile route through Cromer or a shorter 50-mile course into Norfolk and back.

"Both challenges will raise money in support of local Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice."

Genevieve Christie, festival director in charge of programming, said: “We’re so excited to be able to confirm the date for First Light 2022.

"After two years of uncertainty and cancellations, First Light 2022 will be all about renewal and reconnection.

"We really can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

Run Or Cycle events organiser Greg Cooper said: “We are so thrilled to be hosting these unique events as part of First Light and enabling more people to be a part of the festival.

"This really is a unique opportunity to be part of something special.”

Entries for the coastal trail and coastal sportive are open to participants aged 18 or over at www.runorcycleevents.com with early bird prices available until the end of February.

The festival programme will be launched at the end of March.