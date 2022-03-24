'An amazing 24 hours': Acts unveiled for Britain's only beach festival

Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as work continues. - Credit: Mick Howes

An "amazing 24 hours" awaits as a popular festival makes a welcome return in less than three months time.

The 24-hour First Light Festival will take centre stage in Lowestoft at noon on Saturday, June 18 and run continuously until noon on Sunday, June 19.

And organisers have unveiled its line-up and programme ahead of the non-stop, innovative arts festival on Lowestoft’s South Beach.

Having last been held in 2019 - with more than 30,000 people attending - Britain’s only free, 24-hour, non-stop multi-arts and science festival will return as it celebrates the light of midsummer.

Organised by First Light CIC, a spokesman said: "It promises to be an amazing 24 hours."

Headline acts include international Drum and Bass DJ, LTJ Bukem, comedian Mark Thomas and jazz legend Andy Sheppard.

Sunlight Stage

To launch the festival, a parade of banners made by schools and the community will wind its way along the promenade, ending at the Sunlight Stage.

This is followed by a rousing, large-scale community performance of The Light Returns by folk musician, John Ward, in celebration of Lowestoft’s history and the joy of open-air singing.

The Sunlight Stage’s line-up includes a cross-genre mix of music from bands, classical musicians and DJs.

International drum and bass DJ, LTJ Bukem, headlines on Saturday evening.

Other acts include DJ Les Spaine, British jazz legend Andy Sheppard, Manchester’s jazz-funk collective Secret Night Gang, and Juanita Euka.

To welcome dawn, there will be premiere performances while choral singing will also greet sunrise.

The Gardens Stage

Located in the atmospheric Kensington Gardens, an eclectic range of mostly acoustic musical performances will be showcased.

Beach Club

For those wanting to dance the 24 hours away, the Beach Club offers an exciting line-up of national and regional DJs playing hip hop, dub, Latin beat, soul, Balearic, jazz and more.

LTJ Bukem After Party

Another late-night clubbing experience on Saturday night will see 'Our House presents LTJ Bukem After Party' in a yet to be disclosed seafront venue .

East Point Pavilion

The newly revamped East Point Pavilion will host emerging performers.

First Word Zone

Offering a programme of poetry, spoken word, cabaret, theatre, comedy, open-mic and dance, comedian Mark Thomas headlines with his show, Bus Pass Punk.

Other acts include Luke Wright, Cecilia Knapp, Elvis McGonagall, Salena Godden, James McDermott, Polis Loizou, Mike Garry, Suki Silvertongue and Kate Fox.

Theatre company, High Tide, will present work-in-progress by writers from the region.

Screen on the Sand

After sundown the beach cinema comes to life.

Planet Positive

Planet Positive is First Light’s new sustainability zone in partnership with the University of Essex.

The Science Dome will be open for exploration with Natural History Museum, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science CEFAS and Lowestoft Museum.

Art installations

Local artists and the public join forces to create temporary sculptures that mark special moments in the 24-hour timeline - with the Pakefield Man, by Tobias Ford, making a welcome return.

Foraged feasts and more

Acclaimed chef, Nicola Hordern, brings a delectable menu of foraged food, adding to the close-to-nature vibe.

Other independent vendors will also be selling food and drink.

Sunrise craft and wellbeing

In the build-up to daybreak, people can create Nordic-inspired solstice garlands and lanterns in workshops.

The Wellbeing in Waves programme offers yoga, a drum circle, ecstatic dance, hand massage and meditation.

There will also be a mass kite flying community event, First Kite.

Sporting challenges

Two new charity sporting challenges will take place at dawn on Sunday - The ROC Coastal Trail is a half marathon for runners and walkers, and the ROC Coastal Sportive is a cycling challenge. Sign up at www.runorcycleevents.com

Friday Night on the Beach

New for 2022 is an extra night of DJ-ing and a silent film screening.

For those staying for the rest of the weekend, event tickets and camping and campervan pitches must be booked in advance.

Wild beach camping

Wild camping and campervan pitches will be available on South Beach on Friday and Saturday nights with prices starting £40 per night for a four person tent.

Reaction

Genevieve Christie, festival director in charge of programming, said: "This year’s event will once again by inspired by time, tide and the elements during midsummer.

"Being at Britain’s most easterly point, we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the sunrise before anyone else in the country, whilst enjoying a programme curated with a sense of renewal and reconnection.”

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of Hemingway Design, which heads up the festival, added: “I'm thrilled to see the return of First Light Festival this year, which is helping to drive the cultural regeneration of Lowestoft’s South Beach, and re-establishing it as a destination."

For more details, to buy tickets and book camping and campervan pitches, visit www.firstlightfestival.com with further information on select ticketed events.