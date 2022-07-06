News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Free summer activities at popular community theatre

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:06 PM July 6, 2022
A popular theatre will be running a series of free activities this summer.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield is offering four different drama courses over the summer holidays which will be free of charge to families registered for free school meals.

Working in conjunction with Suffolk County Council, the theatre has run similar activities for the past two years, and the Summer Drama Club will return this month.

Starting on July 26, there will be four fun courses offered, each running for four days (Tuesday to Friday).

Professional actors, directors and choreographers will lead the sessions, which are open to any child in school years 3 to 7 and includes a lunch provided every day of the course.

Theatre manager, Karen Read, said: “We are so happy to be able to offer this support to local families again this year.

"The past two years have been so successful.

"This year we are offering four shorter courses so that more young people can get involved.”

Families who are registered for free school meals can get more details from their school or just book directly on the Seagull website.

