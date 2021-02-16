Heveningham Concours postponed until summer 2022 due to covid

Published: 2:51 PM February 16, 2021

The event is usually held at Heveningham Hall. - Credit: Submitted

A motorsport and aviation event due to take place over the summer has been postponed for a year as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heveningham Concours has announced that its fifth annual will now take place in the summer of 2022.

The event, which takes place at Heveningham Hall just outside of Halesworth, was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The event hosts 50 or more of the world’s most beautiful cars and is popular amongst people in Suffolk and beyond.

The aviation concours features around a dozen equally rare propeller planes.

The event will return in summer 2022. - Credit: Submitted

Chairman of the motorsport judging panel, Max Hunt, said: “With huge regret and in light of the ongoing uncertainty, we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s concours and country fair, which were due to take place in June.

"We are determined to look ahead to 2022 and will focus on hosting an extra special event – even by our standards

"Thank you for your continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.”