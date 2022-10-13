News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Terry Deary's Twisted Tales set to hit the stage at town theatre

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:28 AM October 13, 2022
Terry Deary's Twisted Tales will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Horrible Histories creator Terry Deary is set to bring his Twisted Tales to Lowestoft this month.

A brand-new original comedy play, written by Terry Deary - author of Horrible Histories - and directed by James Tanton, is coming to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for two performances on Friday, October 28 for half-term. 

Three actors perform over 100 roles in as many minutes of fact-based, fast-paced fun!

Created for families, this hilarious historical romp will take audiences on a journey through British history from the Plantagenets through to the Victorians in one wild ride that will leave you rolling around with laughter!

Terry Deary - an award-winning British children's author of over 200 books - is best known for the Horrible Histories series.

He said: “My goal is to bring history to life, especially the horrible bits, so the young do not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01502 533200 or from the theatre website.

