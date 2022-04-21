Eggs-tra special treat as popular Easter trail makes welcome return

Hundreds of youngsters, many wearing Easter bunny ears and bonnets, scoured a popular park as they bid to solve clues and win a treat as a reward.

More than 1,000 people headed to Sparrow’s Nest Gardens in Lowestoft on Easter Sunday, with youngsters searching for the answers to clues needed to secure one of the 500 Easter egg prizes on offer.

After a two-year enforced break amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular Lowestoft Lions Easter Egg trail made a welcome return.

Lions president John Swatton said: “Today has been really great and it was lovely to see the families out in the sunshine at our Easter event again.

Fun at the Lowestoft Lions Easter Egg hunt trail. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The weather has been kind and it was great to see everybody taking part in the Easter egg trail.

Enjoying the fun at the Lowestoft Lions Easter Egg hunt trail were Lucus and Ethan Parke. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Lowestoft Lions organise events like this to help boost community spirit.

Enjoying the fun at the Lowestoft Lions Easter Egg Hunt trail are Ava Holyhead and Aria Gilligan. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had held this free event at Easter for the past 17 years until 2019 and then because of Covid we had an enforced break.

"But we are pleased to be back for the first time in three years.

"Also considering that there are a number of other Easter Egg hunts on elsewhere in town, this has been really well supported.

"It keeps going from strength to strength.

“All 500 available vouchers were soon snapped up prior to the event but today a few kind people brought back vouchers that they were unable to use, so others without or arriving late could benefit.”

The children taking part all had to complete a quiz sheet by finding the answers to 25 questions, which had been hidden on boards around the park, before heading to the Lions tent to claim their chocolate reward.

But the fun didn’t stop there, as there were also stalls and barbecue food available from Beccles Lions.

Joshua Pickering entertaining the children with a magic show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Joshua Pickering thrilled the children with his magic show, and he ensured that every child was also given a balloon model.

Other entertainment included the Morrison’s Easter Bunny, Lions Mascot and a range of other amusements.

Mr Swatton added: “We are really pleased with the day; the sunshine has brought people out and they have been very supportive at stalls.

"Special thanks for all their help goes to sponsors Norton Peskett Solicitors and Dixon's Newsagent, E.C. Longworth Butchers, Kirkley Newsagents and Broadland Home Interiors who all supplied vouchers."