The X Factor star and famous actor announced for town's panto

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:16 PM July 28, 2022
Sam Callahan stars in the Lowestoft Marina Theatre's panto Jack and the Beanstalk. 

Sam Callahan stars in the Lowestoft Marina Theatre's panto Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: Supplied by Marina Theatre

It is set to be another fantastic Christmas at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft with some familiar faces in the panto cast. 

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from Tuesday, December 13 2022 until Sunday, January 1 2023. 

The panto, produced by Paul Holman Associates, will star singer Sam Callahan as the title character.

Callahan reached the finals of the 10th series of The X Factor, which was eventually won by Sam Bailey.

He has been releasing music ever since, supporting the likes of Little Mix and The Vamps.

Alongside his music, Sam has found time to forge a career as a professional racing driver. 

Emma Butler Smith, chief executive, said: "Sam Callahan will make a brilliant hero in this year’s production which is sure to entertain and delight.

"Magic beans, Daisy the cow, giants in the sky – we’ve got it all!”

Panto stalwart Terry Gleed is returning for the seventh year and will bring his signature comic charm as Jack's brother Simon. 

John Lyons, best known for his role as Detective Sergeant George Toolan in TV drama A Touch of Frost, is also back for his third Christmas in Lowestoft. 

Christmas
Lowestoft News

